Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 28 October 2020
Kim Kardashian sparks social media meme with trip to private island

Kardashian’s announcement that she surprised her “inner circle” with celebrations for her 40th birthday has attracted a mixed response.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 5:19 PM
49 minutes ago 15,792 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5247345
Image: Shutterstock/Tinseltown
Image: Shutterstock/Tinseltown

A MIXED RESPONSE has emerged on social media after Kim Kardashian announced that she brought her family to a private island to celebrate her birthday away from Covid-19 restrictions.

Kardashian said yesterday that she surprised her “inner circle” with a trip to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Kardashian, who turned 40 on 21 October, asked her fellow island go-ers to quarantine and undergo health scans for two weeks before the trip.

“Before Covid-19, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

Tweet by @Kim Kardashian West Source: Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

Many have said that Kardashian’s choice to host a party amid Covid-19 was inappropriate and disrespectful to those who have suffered during the pandemic.

Others have parodied her tweet and turned it into a meme by sharing the text of her tweet with different images to give it a twist of humour.

Films and video games have been a popular choice for the meme, with images used from media including Jurassic Park, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and High School Musical 2.

Several versions of the meme have shared the tweet alongside screenshots from the film Midsommar (2019), directed by Ari Aster.

The film follows a couple who take a trip to rural Sweden that initially appears idyllic, but takes a turn towards horror as the film progresses.

Tweet by @🥀🥀🥀 Source: 🥀🥀🥀/Twitter

Game of Thrones fans have enjoyed this version of a tweet which includes an image from an infamous scene in season three of the show.

The screenshot shows Robb Stark (Richard Madden), the son of fan-favourite Ned Stark (Sean Bean), attending the Red Wedding, which takes a dark turn.

Tweet by @rabia O'chaudry Source: rabia O'chaudry/Twitter

The Sims, a popular life-simulation game, shared the tweet with graphics of an island party in its game, which has amassed 16,600 likes. 

Tweet by @The Sims Source: The Sims/Twitter

Broadway theatre website Broadway World shared the tweet alongside an image from the Broadway musical Wicked, which is a re-telling of The Wizard of Oz.

The photo eludes to a scene in which the main character, Elphaba, takes a trip to visit the elusive Wizard of Oz, which turns out not be quite as magical as she had hoped.

Tweet by @BroadwayWorld Source: BroadwayWorld/Twitter

In Germany, Berlin’s main public transport company, BVG, took its own twist on the meme. 

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens, we’re asking everyone to wear their goddamn masks,” the public transport company tweeted, attracting 1,600 likes in five hours.

Tweet by @Weil wir dich lieben Source: Weil wir dich lieben/Twitter

Although many have found amusement in the meme, others have said that Kardashian’s actions were inappropriate given the current circumstances, saying that the celebration should not have happened and should not have been promoted on social media.

However, Kardashian appears to be unperturbed by the mixed response.

Tweet by @Kim Kardashian West Source: Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

