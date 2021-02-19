#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 19 February 2021
Advertisement

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, US media reports

The couple tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, in May 2014.

By Press Association Friday 19 Feb 2021, 9:44 PM
53 minutes ago 12,392 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5360398
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Image: ABACA via PA Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Image: ABACA via PA Images

KIM KARDASHIAN HAS filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage, according to US reports.

The pair have reportedly spent little time together in recent months, with West, 43, said to be spending most of the time at his home in Wyoming while Kardashian West, 40, opted to stay primarily in Los Angeles.

The couple tied the knot at a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy, in May 2014.

They then spent time in Ireland on their honeymoon. 

The pair had been friends for years prior to their marriage, with West appearing in a 2010 episode of Kourtney And Kim Take New York.

They began dating in 2012 while Kardashian was still legally married to professional basketball player Kris Humphries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

They welcomed the birth of their daughter North West in June 2013, before going on to have three more children – daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie