Kim Kardashian accused of cultural appropriation over new underwear range

A kimono is a traditional Japanese garment but is being used by Kardashian for her new range.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 3:02 PM
25 minutes ago 4,426 Views 12 Comments
Kardashian shared images of the new underwear online yesterday.
Image: Twitter/Kimonodody
Image: Twitter/Kimonodody

TV AND SOCIAL media star Kim Kardashian has sparked debate in Japan by naming her new line of shapewear “Kimono,” prompting some to accuse her of disrespecting the traditional outfit.

The pop culture icon unveiled the new Kimono line on Twitter, revealing she had been working for a year on the underwear to offer “solutions for women that actually work.”

But the announcement garnered mixed reaction both at home and in Japan, with some offering their criticism on Twitter using the hashtag #KimOhNo.

“She’s been to Japan many times. I’m shocked. She has no respect,” tweeted one user in Japanese.

“I like Kim Kardashian, but please pick a name other than kimono if it’s underwear,” wrote another.

Kimono literally means “something to wear,” while Kardashian’s use of it appeared to be a play on her first name. The new line’s website offered no explanation, and Kardashian has yet to respond to her online detractors.

And not everyone was opposed to the name, with some users arguing it could offer a chance to promote a traditional outfit that is declining in popularity even in Japan.

Once a standard of the Japanese wardrobe, the kimono is now often reserved for special occasions, such as weddings and coming-of-age ceremonies, and is mostly worn by women.

And while the elaborate outfits might appear to have little in common with the snug garb being offered by Kardashian, kimonos are not only often hugely expensive but known for being hard to wear.

Women frequently hire experts to dress them in kimono because the outfit requires seemingly endless nipping, tucking and strapping.

