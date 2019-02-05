This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Innocent family members targeted in Hutch/Kinahan feud as gardaí step up armed patrols

There has been an upsurge in the number of acts of vandalism in Dublin’s north inner city.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 6:01 AM
7 minutes ago 273 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4475855
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INNOCENT MEMBERS OF families with tenuous links to the Kinahan/Hutch feud are being targeted on a regular basis as gardaí fear that the gang feud is about to boil over once more. 

In the last two weeks, a number of cars have been burned out, houses have been vandalised and other personal property has been damaged. 

Gardaí, especially those attached to stations in Dublin’s north inner city, believe that another act of serious violence could occur if tensions remain heightened. 

In the last 48 hours, two homes and one car were damaged. One of the incidents happened at North Great Clarence Street – where the sister of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch lives. The other happened in a nearby residential area.

As a result of these incidents, senior officers have directed an increase in patrols around certain areas described by gardaí as flashpoints. One of the main targets for the Kinahan cartel, according to well-informed sources, remains to be Patsy Hutch, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s brother. Patsy Hutch has no direct involvement in crime. 

However, gardaí believe the threat to his life to be serious with a large-scale operation which sees a 24/7 garda presence outside his home in place. 

Armed patrols established in response to the recent escalation of gangland violence remain in place across the city. Personnel can respond to incidents in the areas covered by uniformed members.

However, gardaí posted outside the homes of the suspected targets, such as Patsy Hutch, fear that they will not be able to protect themselves in the event of a gun attack – as it may take some time for the armed members to respond.

When TheJournal.ie asked the Garda Press Office if management in Dublin’s North Central district are reviewing security arrangements in light of concerns raised by officers, we were told:

An Garda Síochána do not comment on security matters.

Gardaí continue to conduct searches and checkpoints under Operation Hybrid, which targets the activities of the Kinahan cartel. 

As of 13 January 2019, Operation Hybrid has resulted in:

  • 86 arrests;
  • 11 persons charged in relation to organised crime gang murder investigations;
  • 3 persons convicted of murder with life sentences imposed;
  • 37 firearms seized (specifically in relation to murder offences);
  • Approximately 290 searches;
  • 17,000 lines of enquiry conducted with more than 73,000 high visibility checkpoints implemented with significant support from Armed Support Units.

TD Tommy Broughan said that more must be done to deter people from carrying weapons across Dublin. 

Commenting on the current issues, he said: “Communities should not be living in fear and criminal should know that their firearms will be stopped getting in to the country or seized when they arrive. The Dáil and government also need to look again at strengthening the level of sanctions for importing and using guns.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'One occupant visible' in wreckage of Emiliano Sala plane
    73,453  18
    2
    		'It feels as if God scored an own goal': Priest who died in accident at Laois parochial house laid to rest
    38,158  30
    3
    		Poll: Should fadas on names be included on official documentation?
    38,022  111
    Fora
    1
    		Freshly Chopped plans to sell hats, knives and tea towels to keep its Grafton Street outlet alive
    898  0
    2
    		Poll: Are you preparing for a no-deal Brexit?
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap - Matt Williams' harsh words leaves a nation finding solace in the GAA
    73,984  53
    2
    		As it happened: West Ham vs Liverpool, Premier League
    52,362  36
    3
    		Setback for Liverpool's title ambitions as they're held by West Ham
    23,619  118
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why Meghan Markle's message to sex workers has divided opinion
    15,578  2
    2
    		Why it's important to have style icons like Vogue Williams' Mam to emulate
    8,803  0
    3
    		Bradley Cooper was absolutely terrified when Gaga invited him on stage in Vegas
    8,018  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared
    Man sent to trial accused of endangerment of life over alleged circumcision carried out on baby
    Man jailed for stabbing ex-partner's teenage son in the stomach
    HEALTH
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    'A major national emergency': Government called to resolve nurses' strike as 50,000 patients affected this week
    INMO calls ministers' invite to talk about issues other than pay 'massively disrespectful' and 'cynical'
    Opinion: We need to remove the stigma around lung cancer - no one should be blamed for getting it
    COURT
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    James Quinn loses appeal against conviction for Gary Hutch murder
    Judge questions whether property developer who owes over €1m accepts responsibility for tax offences
    Man jailed for 18 years over €92k robbery in which three women were abducted from home
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    Schmidt's selection calls will be fascinating for 'massive' Scotland clash
    Holland links up with Schmidt's Ireland squad ahead of Scotland clash
    Chin up, it's The42's Six Nations Team of the Week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie