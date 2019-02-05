Innocent family members targeted in Hutch/Kinahan feud as gardaí step up armed patrols

INNOCENT MEMBERS OF families with tenuous links to the Kinahan/Hutch feud are being targeted on a regular basis as gardaí fear that the gang feud is about to boil over once more.

In the last two weeks, a number of cars have been burned out, houses have been vandalised and other personal property has been damaged.

Gardaí, especially those attached to stations in Dublin’s north inner city, believe that another act of serious violence could occur if tensions remain heightened.

In the last 48 hours, two homes and one car were damaged. One of the incidents happened at North Great Clarence Street – where the sister of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch lives. The other happened in a nearby residential area.

As a result of these incidents, senior officers have directed an increase in patrols around certain areas described by gardaí as flashpoints. One of the main targets for the Kinahan cartel, according to well-informed sources, remains to be Patsy Hutch, Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s brother. Patsy Hutch has no direct involvement in crime.

However, gardaí believe the threat to his life to be serious with a large-scale operation which sees a 24/7 garda presence outside his home in place.

Armed patrols established in response to the recent escalation of gangland violence remain in place across the city. Personnel can respond to incidents in the areas covered by uniformed members.

However, gardaí posted outside the homes of the suspected targets, such as Patsy Hutch, fear that they will not be able to protect themselves in the event of a gun attack – as it may take some time for the armed members to respond.

When TheJournal.ie asked the Garda Press Office if management in Dublin’s North Central district are reviewing security arrangements in light of concerns raised by officers, we were told:

An Garda Síochána do not comment on security matters.

Gardaí continue to conduct searches and checkpoints under Operation Hybrid, which targets the activities of the Kinahan cartel.

As of 13 January 2019, Operation Hybrid has resulted in:

86 arrests;

11 persons charged in relation to organised crime gang murder investigations;

3 persons convicted of murder with life sentences imposed;

37 firearms seized (specifically in relation to murder offences);

Approximately 290 searches;

17,000 lines of enquiry conducted with more than 73,000 high visibility checkpoints implemented with significant support from Armed Support Units.

TD Tommy Broughan said that more must be done to deter people from carrying weapons across Dublin.

Commenting on the current issues, he said: “Communities should not be living in fear and criminal should know that their firearms will be stopped getting in to the country or seized when they arrive. The Dáil and government also need to look again at strengthening the level of sanctions for importing and using guns.”