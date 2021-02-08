Paul Mescal 'unaware of connection' between Daniel Kinahan and MTK gym he trained at

IRISH ACTOR PAUL Mescal has released a statement saying he is no longer training at a gym owned by MTK, and had no idea of the gym’s link to Daniel Kinahan.

Over the weekend, MTK shared a video on Twitter of the Normal People actor training at an MTK gym in Sydney, Australia.

MTK is the boxing promotion company co-founded by Daniel Kinahan. It had days previously been the subject of a BBC Panorama documentary which told of Kinahan and his links to organised crime and the boxing business.

MTK claims that Kinahan no longer has a role with MTK and cut ties with the company back in 2017.

In a statement released today, a spokesperson for Mescal said he is no longer training at the gym and that the production was unaware of MTK’s links to Kinahan.

The statement reads: “Goalpost Pictures and Chapter 2 are in production in Australia on a new feature film starring Paul Mescal.

“As part of his preparation for the film, Paul has been required to undertake boxing training.

“The production was not aware of the connection between the gym and the man named by Irish courts as a crime boss.

“Paul is no longer training at the facility.”

Separately, Daniel Kinahan today released a statement claiming that he is a legitimate businessman who is not part of any criminal gang.

Kinahan added that he will “continue to always choose love and God in my future” in the statement.