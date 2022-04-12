US sanctions placed on senior Kinahan gang members as part of major international action

THE US GOVERNMENT has placed sanctions against what it describes as seven of the key members of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group as part of a major international action against the gang coordinated by US, EU and UK law enforcement.

Three members of the Kinahan family – Christopher Senior, Daniel Kinahan and Christopher Junior – are amongst those named as subject to the sanctions in a statement from the US Treasury Department released overnight.

“The Kinahan Organised Crime Group smuggles deadly narcotics, including cocaine, to Europe, and is a threat to the entire licit economy through its role in international money laundering,” Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in the statement.

“Criminal groups like the KOCG prey on the most vulnerable in society and bring drug-related crime and violence, including murder, to the countries in which they operate.

“Treasury is proud to have coordinated so closely with our international counterparts, and the U.S. government will continue to use every available resource to dismantle these criminal networks.”

Today’s action was coordinated by various agencies in the US, including the Drug Enforcement Administration in tandem with the UK National Crime Agency, EU law enforcement and the gardaí here.

Senior gardaí are expected to give further details of their role in the action at a press conference later this morning.

The sanctions mean that US banks and companies are barred from doing business with the seven named individuals or with three businesses also named by the Treasury Department.

The statement said: “As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated individuals or entities that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC [the Office of Foreign Assets Control].”

Giving an overview of the Kinahan gang, the US Treasury Department statement notes that it “operates in Ireland and is also established in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates”.

“The KOCG emerged in the late 1990s and early 2000s as the most powerful organised crime group operating in Ireland.

“Since then, Irish courts have concluded that the KOCG is a murderous organisation involved in the international trafficking of drugs and firearms.

“Criminal activities of the KOCG, including international money laundering, generate proceeds in the United Kingdom, which are then pooled together and passed to local criminals before being handed to Irish organised crime group members and laundered out of the United Kingdom.

“The KOCG also frequently uses Dubai as a facilitation hub for its illicit activities.”

Referring to the long-running Kinahan-Hutch feud the statement adds: “Since February 2016, the KOCG has been involved in a gang war with another group in Ireland and Spain, resulting in numerous murders, including of two innocent bystanders.”

Daniel Kinahan, son of Christy Senior, has been by far the most high-profile member of the gang in Ireland in recent years partly due to his attempts to rehabilitate his reputation as a figure in the world of professional boxing.

He has no criminal convictions but is wanted by authorities for questioning in relation to a number of serious offences.

In a High Court affidavit in 2019, the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) described how he managed and controlled the day-to-day operations of the Kinahan Organised Crime Gang. The same affidavit also named Christopher Junior as having a controlling role in the criminal operation.