UK's King Charles to visit Northern Ireland tomorrow as part of official engagement

THE UK’S NEW king will carry out a number of engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of the monarch’s programme of visits across the UK.

Accompanied by the Queen Consort, the king will arrive at Belfast City Airport where he will be greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast, Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle, and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

They will travel to Hillsborough Castle in Co Down for several engagements.

There they will hold a private audience with Heaton-Harris as well as meeting with representatives of political parties in the region.

The royal couple will then receive a message of condolence from the speaker of the Stormont Assembly on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland.

After, they will attend a reception at the castle, hosted by Heaton-Harris, which will be attended by some members of the public.

The king and his wife will also travel to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where they will attend a service of reflection for the life of the Queen.

They will then undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square before leaving Northern Ireland.

The trip to Northern Ireland follows a visit to Scotland today, with a visit to Wales planned for later in the week.

Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly will return to Stormont later today for a special sitting where tributes to the queen will be paid and a book of condolence opened.

The new king is also set to appear in the UK House of Commons to address MPs today.

Yesterday thousands of well-wishers lined Scottish streets as the late queen’s coffin embarked on the first stage of its journey to her final resting place.

Well-wishers lined the streets as the hearse passed through Ballater, the closest village to Balmoral, on its journey to Edinburgh Source: Andrew Milligan/PA

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath of Balmoral flowers on top, the queen’s oak coffin was seen in public for the first time at 10am yesterday as it began its six-hour trip from the queen’s summer sanctuary in the Highlands to Edinburgh.

It was carried to the hearse by six Balmoral estate gamekeepers tasked with the symbolic gesture after it had been at rest in the ballroom so the Queen’s estate workers could say their goodbyes.

As the cortege made its stately progress, flowers were thrown into the hearse’s path by crowds on both sides of the road in Ballater – the closest village to Balmoral – which was sombre and silent.

The queen and her family were often seen in the village in Royal Deeside, which she had visited since childhood and where the royal family have space to be themselves.

Many shops in the picturesque Victorian village had photographs of the queen in their windows.

Along the 180-mile route, crowds broke into applause after the cortege passed.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was a “sad and poignant moment as her majesty, the queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time”.

Writing on Twitter, she added: “Today, as she makes her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman.”

The cortege passes down Edinburgh’s Royal Mile on its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse Source: Jane Barlow/PA

As the cortege approached Holyroodhouse, crowds were 10 deep in places on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile, a famous thoroughfare the queen knew well.

The Queen’s children and their spouses – Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, Prince Andrew the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex – watched as soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland carried the coffin into the palace.

Deference to the queen was still observed, with the royal women curtseying and the men bowing their heads.