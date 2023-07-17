Amount of time spent by goat on raised platform during Puck Fair to be significantly reduced

THE AMOUNT OF time spent by the wild mountain goat on a raised platform at Killorglin’s Puck Fair is to be significantly reduced this year.

The Puck Fair is an annual gathering event held in Killorglin in south Kerry.

Tradition dictates that during the fair a goat, crowned the King Puck, is put on a 50 foot tall platform for 48 hours before being taken down and set free or ‘de-throned’ at 6pm on the festival’s final day.

The King Puck has been crowned during the festival for over 400 years.

However, last year concerns over the goat’s welfare dominated the coverage of the festival, after it had to be taken down a number of times from the platform due to concerns over its welfare.

The festival took place during a heatwave, with a high of 30 degrees recorded in Killorglin during the event. The Department of Agriculture received close to 200 contacts to its Animal Welfare Helpline in relation to the event.

This year, in a significant break from tradition, the King Puck will be coronated and raised for a short period on the opening evening of the fair.

He will then leave the stand before making a brief reappearance for the dethroning ceremony on the final day of the fair.

As with previous years, the goat will continue to be overseen and checked by a veterinary surgeon before, during and after his involvement with the fair.

Commenting on the launch of the festival, chairperson of the organising committee, Declan Falvey, said the this year the role of goat “has evolved”.

“It’s special few days for Killorglin and its diaspora to come together and celebrate the town’s history and traditions, and we look forward to welcoming people from across the globe back to Killorglin this August,” Falvey said.

“We are a festival steeped in longstanding traditions, but equally, we acknowledge that traditions can and should evolve where there is good reason to do so.

While King Puck will still be a major part of the festival, this year his role has evolved. The goat’s welfare has always been and remains of paramount importance to the committee and all of those that love Puck Fair.

The new approach was unanimously agreed by the Puck Fair Committee.

The event will run from 11, 12 and 13 August this year and features a range of family activities, children’s entertainment and musical acts.