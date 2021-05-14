#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 14 May 2021
Advertisement

Four men rescued after fishing boat goes on fire off Old Head of Kinsale

The RNLI said that the men were “well shocked” after the dramatic rescue this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 14 May 2021, 9:32 AM
1 hour ago 4,071 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5437051

Fishing boat Source: Instagram

THE RNLI HAS rescued four fishermen who were left stranded after their fishing vessel caught fire 20 miles off the Old Head of Kinsale in West Cork. 

The Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat was called out this morning at 1.45am to help the 60-foot fishing vessel that went on fire while fishing.

Within minutes of the mayday alert being issued, the crew had to abandon the fishing vessel to their liferaft, as the fire had engulfed their boat.

Just after 2.20am, the Offshore Supply boat ‘Pathfinder’ found the bright orange liferaft, after it deployed its own ‘fast-rescue’ boat to the scene. It took all four crew from the liferaft on board safely, and while they were “well shocked”, all were uninjured.

When the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat and the Rescue 117 Helicopter arrived on scene, all four men were then transferred to the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat.

Another Offshore Supply boat used its powerful pumps to get the fire under control, while the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat brought the four fisherman back to Courtmacsherry, arriving shortly after 5am.

Also arriving on scene was the Navy Vessel ‘George Bernard Shaw’ who continues to monitor the fire damaged boat as it sunk at around 7am.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat arriving into Courtmacsherry at dawn this morning with the four rescued on board. RNLI Lifeboat arriving back to Courtmacsherry at dawn this morning with the four rescued on board.

Those rescued were said to be “well relieved” to be on land again, and thanked the many boats and rescue services involved in this morning’s dramatic rescue.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat voluntary Lifeboat Operations Manager Brian O’Dwyer said: “We are all so relieved that all four crewmen were rescued so quickly in darkness this morning and praised the fast response of the Kinsale Gas Field Supply Boats who were quickly on scene.”

He also thanked the 13 crew at the Lifeboat Station who rose from their beds early this morning and rushed to the station, in order to help others in distress at sea.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI Lifeboat Crew involved in this morning’s callout were Coxswain Sean O’Farrell, Mechanic Tadgh McCarthy and crewmembers Dara Gannon, Denis Murphy, Evin O’Sullivan, Jim O Donnell, and Dean Hennessy.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie