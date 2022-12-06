Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71

Tributes have flooded in for Kirstie Alley, who died aged 71.

US ACTRESS KIRSTIE Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.

A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as a “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.

Alley debuted on the NBC sitcom Cheers in 1987 as Rebecca Howe, quickly becoming a fan favourite for her role opposite Ted Danson’s womanising bar owner Sam Malone.

Alley was surrounded by her closest family, the statement said.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” it read.

Tributes have rushed in from those who knew and loved the actress.

She was complex, energetic, animated and hilarious. And she was my friend. Sending my condolences to her family. RIP Kirstie Alley. PS She would’ve agreed with me in saying #fuckcancer pic.twitter.com/CQD5qOr9q5 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 6, 2022

John Travolta said his time with Alley represented “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had” in an online tribute to the actress.

The pair starred together in the 1989 romantic comedy film Look Who’s Talking.

They reprised their roles for the film’s two sequels Look Who’s Talking Too (1990) and and Look Who’s Talking Now (1993),

Sharing a picture of the pair together on Instagram, Travolta wrote: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.

“I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Alley shot to fame while starring in the NBC sitcom Cheers.

Living Colour founder and guitarist Vernon Reid said Alley had “defined relatable” with her onscreen performances.

The English-American musician tweeted: “A lot of us are bummed right now.

“I can feel it. Kirstie Alley defined ‘relatable’. Beautiful and funny is not easy to pull off.

“Kirstie Alley was part of a small pantheon of the fearless and shameless.She always told her truth on screen. In our TV rooms.

“She is missed. Realtime.”

Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred alongside Alley in comedy horror series Scream Queens, said the pair had a “mutual respect and connection”.

“I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died,” the actress wrote, sharing a picture of them together.

“She was a great comic foil in Scream Queens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas.

“We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

Horror director John Carpenter described Alley as a “delightful actress”.

“Kirstie Alley was a delightful actress I had the pleasure to work with on VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED. She will be missed,” he wrote.

Alley starred in the 1995 US science fiction-horror film alongside Christopher Reeve, Linda Kozlowski, Michael Pare and Mark Hamill.

Another of her Cheers co-stars, Rhea Perlman, said she had “never met anyone remotely like” Alley, adding that she would miss her “very, very much”.

“Kirstie was a unique and wonderful person and friend. Her joy of being was boundless,” Perlman said in a statement provided to PA.

“We became friends almost instantly when she joined the cast of Cheers. She loved kids and my kids loved her too.

“We had sleepovers at her house, with treasure hunts that she created. She had massive Halloween and Easter parties, and invited the entire crew of the show, and their families. She wanted everyone to feel included. She loved her children deeply.

“I’ve never met anyone remotely like her. I feel so thankful to have known her. I’m going to miss her very, very much.”