Kite surfer dies after getting into trouble in water at Dollymount Strand

A KITE SURFER has died after getting into trouble at Dollymount Strand in Dublin.
Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 9am this morning.
The kite surfer, a man in his 30s, had got into trouble in the water.
He was removed from the water and pronounced dead.
His body has been taken to the Mater Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date.
