Kite surfer dies after getting into trouble in water at Dollymount Strand

A KITE SURFER has died after getting into trouble at Dollymount Strand in Dublin.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 9am this morning.

The kite surfer, a man in his 30s, had got into trouble in the water.

He was removed from the water and pronounced dead.

His body has been taken to the Mater Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date.