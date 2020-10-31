#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 31 October 2020
Kite surfer dies after getting into trouble in water at Dollymount Strand

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 9am this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 31 Oct 2020, 1:09 PM
File photo - Dollymount Strand
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A KITE SURFER has died after getting into trouble at Dollymount Strand in Dublin. 

Gardaí were alerted to the incident shortly after 9am this morning. 

The kite surfer, a man in his 30s, had got into trouble in the water. 

He was removed from the water and pronounced dead. 

His body has been taken to the Mater Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place at a later date. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

