#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 24 April 2021
Advertisement

Kite surfer rescues swimmer in difficulty in West Cork yesterday

An RNLI lifeboat was deployed at 5:20, but when it arrived the kitesurfer had rescued the swimmer.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 24 Apr 2021, 2:35 PM
8 minutes ago 673 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5419127
Kitesurfer Dylan Green rescued a swimmer in difficulty yesterday evening
Image: RNLI
Kitesurfer Dylan Green rescued a swimmer in difficulty yesterday evening
Kitesurfer Dylan Green rescued a swimmer in difficulty yesterday evening
Image: RNLI

A KITE SURFER rescued a swimmer in difficulty off the coast of Seven Heads Peninsula in West Cork yesterday evening.

Kite surfer Dylan Green was surfing at Broadstrand for the first time yesterday evening when swimmers on the shore alerted him to a woman who was struggling in the water.

Green located the swimmer around 100 metres from the rocks on the shore and managed to rescue the woman by bringing her onto his surfboard.

A RNLI lifeboat had been deployed at 5:20 and arrived 15 minutes later, but by the time it arrived, Green had already rescued the woman.

The windy conditions helped Green manoeuvre back to shore, where the woman was assessed and treated by locals before the HSE Ambulance and Rapid Response Team arrived.

The woman was later able to return home with her family after an assessment of her condition.

Brian O’Dwyer, the Courtmacsherry RNLI Voluntary Lifeboat Operations Manager, said that the actions of Green were amazing to witness.

“It was amazing to witness myself, the great skill of the kite surfer this evening, who prevented a very serious incident from happening,” said O’Dwyer.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

O’Dwyer also thanked those who were on shore who called emergency services so quickly, saying that every minute is important to a persons safety.

The RNLI lifeboat crew who were involved in the rescue were: Coxswain Mark Gannon, Mechanic Chris Guy and crewmembers Tadgh McCarthy, Mark John Gannon, Evin O Sullivan, Ken Cashman and Dave Philips.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie