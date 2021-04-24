Kite surfer rescues swimmer in difficulty in West Cork yesterday

A KITE SURFER rescued a swimmer in difficulty off the coast of Seven Heads Peninsula in West Cork yesterday evening.

Kite surfer Dylan Green was surfing at Broadstrand for the first time yesterday evening when swimmers on the shore alerted him to a woman who was struggling in the water.

Green located the swimmer around 100 metres from the rocks on the shore and managed to rescue the woman by bringing her onto his surfboard.

A RNLI lifeboat had been deployed at 5:20 and arrived 15 minutes later, but by the time it arrived, Green had already rescued the woman.

The windy conditions helped Green manoeuvre back to shore, where the woman was assessed and treated by locals before the HSE Ambulance and Rapid Response Team arrived.

The woman was later able to return home with her family after an assessment of her condition.

Brian O’Dwyer, the Courtmacsherry RNLI Voluntary Lifeboat Operations Manager, said that the actions of Green were amazing to witness.

“It was amazing to witness myself, the great skill of the kite surfer this evening, who prevented a very serious incident from happening,” said O’Dwyer.

O’Dwyer also thanked those who were on shore who called emergency services so quickly, saying that every minute is important to a persons safety.

The RNLI lifeboat crew who were involved in the rescue were: Coxswain Mark Gannon, Mechanic Chris Guy and crewmembers Tadgh McCarthy, Mark John Gannon, Evin O Sullivan, Ken Cashman and Dave Philips.