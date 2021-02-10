'I'm not a cat': Lawyer goes viral for accidental kitten filter

A LAWYER IN Texas has gone viral after accidentally activating a kitten filter during a virtual courtroom session.

Footage of the incident on Tuesday shows lawyer Rod Ponton struggling to remove the filter, while judge Roy Ferguson attempted to help him.

“I don’t know how to remove it … but I’m prepared to go forward with it,” Ponton is heard saying in the video.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

Ponton later told BBC Breakfast that he was using his secretary’s computer at the time and “everybody’s face popped up except mine, mine was a cat”.

He and his team still aren’t sure how he ended up with the filter in the virtual courtroom but he has accepted his newfound internet stardom.

“It just miraculously appeared,” he said of the filter.

“You can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube. If it’s got out, it’s gone viral, let it go.”

A re-post of the mishap to Twitter now has more than six million views.