Gardaí appeal for information about alleged knife attack in Limerick City suburb

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses and information about an alleged knife attack on a man in which he sustained serious injuries to his hands and face in a suburb of Limerick City.

Gardaí have also confirmed that they have recovered a blade which they believe was used to inflict injuries to the man’s hands.

It has been sent for analysis at Forensic Science Ireland, the State’s science laboratory which is attached to the Department of Justice.

A video circulating online and first published by the Sunday World, shows an unidentified man with his heavily bandaged hands who claims “ten” of his fingers have been “chopped off”.

He shows his face and head claiming he has received “staples” and “stitches” to treat injuries to his face.

The man claims to have sustained “two black eyes” and “busted my head off the ground as well, all over here” in the video published online.

When asked if gardaí were investigating a report of a man loosing ten of his fingers in an attack in Limerick a garda spokesperson confirmed that “Gardaí at Mayorstone are investigating the alleged assault of a man in his late 20s in the course an incident at Assumpta Park, Limerick on Saturday 18 December, 2021”.

“It’s understood the man sustained lacerations to his hand in the course of the incident that occurred sometime between 4pm and 6pm.”

The garda spokesperson said the man “received treatment for his injuries at UHL (University Hospital Limerick) and a knife was recovered by gardaí from the scene”.

“Enquires are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Henry Street 041 212400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”

Meanwhile, garda sources described the alleged attack as a “serious assault” but that the injured party has not made an official complaint.

The injured man presented at UHL on Saturday evening which triggered a garda response.

A relatable garda source said a forensic examination has taken place at an exterior scene of interest, in the St Mary’s Park estate, where “a pool of blood” was discovered near a car.

The injured party is from Limerick city and is understood to have travelled to another hospital in order to undergo specialist cosmetic surgery to his hands.