Dublin: 13°C Saturday 26 June 2021
Motive sought after knife attacker killed three people in German city

A Somali man was shot and injured by police after three people died in the city of Wuerzburg.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 26 Jun 2021, 12:15 PM
Flowers and candles are laid at the scene of the stabbings in central Wuerzburg
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

INVESTIGATORS ARE LOOKING for a motive behind an attack in the German city of Wuerzburg in which a man armed with a knife killed three people and wounded at least five others.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Somali, was shot in the leg by police and arrested after yesterday afternoon’s attack in the southern city’s central area.

Police said the man’s life is not in danger and he is being questioned in a hospital.

Bavaria’s top security official, Joachim Herrmann, said the suspect had been known to police and had been admitted to a psychiatric unit a few days earlier.

He told the dpa news agency that he could not rule out an Islamic extremist motive, because one witness had reported hearing the suspect shout: “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for: “God is great.”

The man had lived in Wuerzburg since 2015, most recently in a shelter for the homeless. He apparently did not know the victims.

Videos posted on social media showed pedestrians surrounding the attacker and trying to hold him at bay with chairs and sticks.

