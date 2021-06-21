#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 21 June 2021
Advertisement

Knuckle duster found on teen arrested in Temple Bar

The youth was arrested for handling suspected stolen property.

By Céimin Burke Monday 21 Jun 2021, 9:04 AM
29 minutes ago 4,721 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5472542
Gardaí in Temple Bar. File photo.
Image: PA
Gardaí in Temple Bar. File photo.
Gardaí in Temple Bar. File photo.
Image: PA

A TEENAGER ARRESTED in Dublin’s Temple Bar area was found in possession of vodka and a knuckle-duster yesterday.

Gardaí seized a bottle of Smirnoff vodka, with a security tag still attached, from the 15-year-old on Asdills Row in the city centre hotspot at 8:40 yesterday evening.

He was arrested for handling suspected stolen property and a knuckle duster was located on his person when searched. The youth was taken to Kevin Street Garda Station.

The teenager was later released into the custody of his parents pending a referral to Garda Youth Diversion Office. 

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie