Knuckle duster found on teen arrested in Temple Bar

A TEENAGER ARRESTED in Dublin’s Temple Bar area was found in possession of vodka and a knuckle-duster yesterday.

Gardaí seized a bottle of Smirnoff vodka, with a security tag still attached, from the 15-year-old on Asdills Row in the city centre hotspot at 8:40 yesterday evening.

He was arrested for handling suspected stolen property and a knuckle duster was located on his person when searched. The youth was taken to Kevin Street Garda Station.

The teenager was later released into the custody of his parents pending a referral to Garda Youth Diversion Office.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

