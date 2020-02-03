This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 3 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dozens of koalas die and 80 treated for injuries and starvation after Australian habitat logged

Those responsible could face steep fines under laws designed to protect Australia’s native wildlife.

By AFP Monday 3 Feb 2020, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 4,947 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4990442
Image: Shutterstock/antarctica
Image: Shutterstock/antarctica

DOZENS OF KOALAS have been euthanised and some 80 more are being treated for injuries and starvation after their habitat was logged, prompting an Australian government investigation.

Victoria’s environment department said the state’s conservation regulator was investigating a “very distressing incident” at a bluegum plantation near the coastal town of Portland that resulted in the deaths of dozens of koalas.

“If this is found to be due to deliberate human action, we expect the conservation regulator to act swiftly against those responsible,” the department said.

Those responsible could face steep fines under laws designed to protect Australia’s native wildlife.

The environment department said approximately 80 koalas had been removed from the plantation site over the weekend for medical treatment, while others had to be put down.

“Wildlife welfare assessment and triage will continue with qualified carers and vets,” the department said in a statement.

“Plans are being made to translocate remaining animals offsite if they are well enough to be moved.”

Friends of the Earth said the plantation was logged in December in what it called a “massacre” that left hundreds of koalas dead or injured.

The conservation group said the scale of the incident was uncovered when local residents witnessed dead koalas being bulldozed into piles in recent days.

The deaths come after devastating bushfires destroyed large swathes of koala habitat across Australia’s southeast and killed thousands of the animals, which are listed as “vulnerable” to extinction.

Related Read

05.01.20 Thousands of koalas 'key to future of species' feared dead after bushfires sweep Australian sanctuary

The Australian Forest Products Association said a forestry contractor harvested the land in November in accordance with strict wildlife protection rules before the remaining trees were later bulldozed after the contractor left.

“It is unclear as yet who bulldozed the trees with the koalas apparently still in them, but it is absolutely certain that this was not a plantation or a forestry company,” chief executive Ross Hampton told Nine newspapers.

“We support all those calling for the full force of the law to be applied to the perpetrator.”

The forestry industry lobby group has pledged to hold its own investigation into the incident.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie