Sunday 26 January, 2020
Basketball star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41

Police and fire personnel are at the scene and an investigation is underway.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 8:03 PM
38 minutes ago 45,044 Views 49 Comments
Bryant pictured in 2019.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

US BASKETBALL LEGEND Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California. 

The LA County Sheriff’s Department reported five people were killed in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas area of California. 

US news outlet TMZ reported that a fire broke out on the helicopter leading to the crash and reported that Bryant was on board at the time.

Police and fire personnel are at the scene and an investigation is underway. Police have asked locals to avoid the area. 

Bryant married Vanessa Laine in 2001 and the couple have four daughters together. 

TMZ reported that the basketball legend was travelling with three other people but that none of his immediate family were on board. 

The 41-year-old played for the Lakers and became an 18-time NBA all-star before retiring in 2016.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion in a career that began in 1996 and lasted until his retirement in 2016. 

He also was a two-time Olympic gold medalist, helping spark the US squad of NBA stars to titles in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 at London.

He grew up in Philadelphia were he attended school and began to make a name for himself as an upcoming and talented basketball player. 

His father, Joe Bryant was also a basketball player before he retired from the game and took up a coaching career. 

Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

