Sunday 14 March 2021
Kosovo attracts criticism after opening embassy in Jerusalem

The status of Jerusalem is one of the biggest flashpoints in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

By AFP Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 2:20 PM
Sunday 14 Mar 2021, 2:20 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Dmitriy Feldman svarshik
KOSOVO HAS OFFICIALLY opened its embassy in Jerusalem after becoming the first Muslim-majority territory to treat the city as the capital of Israel.

The move was in exchange in for Israel recognising Kosovo, a major victory for its efforts to gain full global recognition of the independence it declared in 2008 following a war with Serbia in the 1990s.

The new embassy was opened during a brief ceremony during which Kosovo’s flag was raised in front of the building in Jerusalem, the Kosovo foreign ministry said in a statement.

Serbia has refused to acknowledge the independence of its former province, so while Kosovo has now been recognised by much of the Western world, its rejection by Belgrade’s key allies Russia and China has locked it out of the United Nations.

Israel had been another key holdout until last month, when it established diplomatic ties with Kosovo.

In exchange Kosovo followed the controversial lead of former US president Donald Trump by recognising Jerusalem as the state’s capital.

Trump had discussed the Israel-Kosovo deal in Washington during economic talks with Serbia and Kosovo in September.

Kosovo’s decision sparked criticism not only from Muslim-majority countries such as Turkey, but also from Europe.

The status of Jerusalem remains one of the biggest flashpoints in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinians claim east Jerusalem as their capital, and most countries have their embassies in Tel Aviv.

In one of Europe’s most intractable disputes, Serbia has rejected Kosovo’s independence since it broke away in a 1998-99 war that was ended only by a NATO bombing campaign against Serb troops.

Both Kosovo and Serbia face mounting pressure from the West to resolve the impasse, seen as crucial to either side joining the European Union.

More than 13,000 people died in the war, mostly Kosovo Albanians, who form a majority in the former province.

AFP

