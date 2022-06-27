At least two people killed by Russian missile strike on busy shopping centre in east Ukraine

A RUSSIAN MISSILE strike has hit a busy shopping centre in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, killing at least two people and injuring dozens more, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram: “The occupiers fired missiles at a shopping centre where there were over a thousand civilians.”

“The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire,” he said.

The president’s deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Telegram that there were around 20 wounded so far, with nine in “serious condition”.

“Two people died. The rescue operation continues,” Tymoshenko said.

Videos from the scene show flames pouring out of a large building and locals and paramedics treating the wounded.

Russian forces hit a shopping mall by the rocket strike on the city of #Kremenchuk in central Ukraine. Civilian casualties reported pic.twitter.com/n54OoKwB7H — НГУ (@ng_ukraine) June 27, 2022 Source: НГУ /Twitter

Poltava region governor Dmytro Lunin denounced the attack as a “war crime” and “crime against humanity”, saying it was a “cynical act of terror against the civilian population”.

The city’s mayor had said earlier there was an unknown number of dead and wounded people in the attack on the “very crowded place”.

