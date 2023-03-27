Moscow says Nato criticism won't change its plans on putting nuclear weapons in Belarus

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE KREMLIN SAID today said Western criticism would not change plans announced by President Vladimir Putin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.
The West condemned Putin’s weekend announcement on placing the weapons in EU and NATO-bordering Belarus, triggering calls for new sanctions on Moscow.
Ukraine said it was seeking an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over the move.
“Such a reaction of course cannot influence Russian plans,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Speaking during a televised interview on Saturday, Putin said Moscow would station the tactical nuclear weapons “without violating our international agreements on nuclear non-proliferation”.
He said this was “nothing unusual”.
“The United States has been doing this for decades. They have long placed their tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allies,” Putin said.
The Russian leader said he spoke to his Belarusian ally Alexander Lukashenko and that they had “agreed to do the same”.
Putin’s announcement came over a year into his grinding offensive in Ukraine.
Nato has described Russia’s reference to nuclear sharing as “misleading”.
“Nato allies act with full respect of their international commitments,” Nato spokesperson Oana Lungescu said yestersday.
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said that Russia’s plan “grossly contradicts the will of the Belarusian people” and would make it a potential target for retaliatory strikes.
This morning, a Ukrainian official in the battered frontline town of Avdiivka in the eastern Donetsk region said that municipal workers were being withdrawn, as Russian forces claim incremental gains nearby.
“It’s a shame to admit, but Avdiivka looks more and more like a scene from post-apocalyptic movies. Therefore, a difficult decision was made to evacuate … municipal workers, who at least somehow tried to maintain the cleanliness and vitality of the city,” said the head of the town’s administration Vitalii Barabash on social media.
Russian shelling of the town of Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine left at least two people dead and more than two dozen others injured, the regional governor said today.
“As of 13:00, there are two dead and 29 wounded in Sloviansk… administrative and office buildings, five high-rise buildings and seven private houses were damaged,” Donetsk region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook.
“(Russian forces) struck the city centre around 10:30 (0730 GMT) with two S-300 missiles,” he added.
Ukrainian crews who have been training to use UK-donated Challenger 2 tanks are now ready to deploy to the frontline, Britain’s government said today.
“Ukrainian tank crews have completed training on Challenger 2 tanks in the UK and have returned home to continue their fight against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion,” the ministry of defence said in a statement.
The training began shortly after London announced in January that it would send 14 of the tanks to the front line.
The crews learned how to command, drive and “effectively identify and engage targets”, said the UK ministry, which called it a “step change” in capability for Ukraine’s armed forces.
“It is truly inspiring to witness the determination of Ukrainian soldiers having completed their training on British Challenger 2 tanks on British soil,” said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
“They return to their homeland better equipped but to no less danger. We will continue to stand by them and do all we can to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he added.
Lieutenant Colonel John Stone, who oversaw the training mission, said the British instructors were “hugely impressed with the level of competence displayed” by the Ukrainian crews.
The troops and tanks are expected to be involved in any spring counter-offensive launched by Ukraine.
