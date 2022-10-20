Krishnan Guru-Murthy apologises ‘unreservedly’ for swearing at NI Minister Steve Baker

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
CHANNEL 4 NEWSCASTER Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised “unreservedly” to Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker after swearing at him in an “unguarded moment”.
The broadcaster said the remark followed a “robust interview” with Baker but it was “beneath the standards I set myself”.
It comes after yet another tumultuous day in Westminster which saw Suella Braverman resign as home secretary.
During an off-air moment after his exchange with Baker, Guru-Murthy was heard to say “what a c***”.
He later tweeted: “After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air.
After a robust interview with Steve Baker MP I used a very offensive word in an unguarded moment off air. While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly. I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry— Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) October 19, 2022
“While it was not broadcast that word in any context is beneath the standards I set myself and I apologise unreservedly.
“I have reached out to Steve Baker to say sorry.”
In an interview with Times Radio, Baker said that sacking Guru-Murthy would be a “service to the public” if he was found to be in breach of his code of conduct.
“I had an interview earlier with a journalist I don’t have a great deal of regard for who I felt was misrepresenting the situation through the construction of his question, which I called out, I think live on air, or I thought it was a pre-record,” he said.
“And he clearly didn’t like that, quite right, too. But I’d be quite honest, I spent a long time live on air, calling him out on his conduct as a journalist and glad to do so any time.
“But it’s most unfortunate that he’s sworn on air like that. If it’s in breach of his code of conduct, I do hope they sack him – it would be a service to the public.”
Baker later replied to Guru-Murthy’s tweet, accepting the apology and saying he “appreciated” the gesture.
I appreciate you apologising. Thank you.— Steve Baker MP FRSA 🗽 (@SteveBakerHW) October 19, 2022
