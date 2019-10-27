This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 27 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kurt Cobain's cigarette-singed cardigan sells for €300,000

Cobain wore the cardigan during Nirvana’s 1993 Unplugged performance.

By AFP Sunday 27 Oct 2019, 12:16 PM
16 minutes ago 1,416 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4869274
Image: Julien's Auctions
Image: Julien's Auctions

A QUARTER CENTURY after his death, Kurt Cobain’s iconic cigarette-singed cardigan worn during Nirvana’s 1993 “Unplugged” performance has sold for $334,000 (€301,000).

The tattered, olive-green, Manhattan-brand, button-up jumper, which has never been washed since Cobain wore it, came with dark stains and a burn hole.

The seller, Garrett Kletjian, owner of Forty7 Motorsports, bought it four years ago for $137,500 (€124,000). 

“This cardigan, it’s the holy grail of any article of clothing that he ever wore,” said Darren Julien, CEO and president of Julien’s Auctions.

“Kurt created the grunge look; he didn’t wear show clothes,” Julien told AFP at a New York exhibition preview.

Source: NirvanaVEVO/YouTube

The auction house had predicted it would fetch $200,000-300,000.

MTV began its Unpluggedseries in 1989, recording live performances of acts that generally played their normally electrified music on sparse acoustics.

Cobain’s haunting Unplugged performance with Nirvana – recorded less than six months before his suicide at age 27 – is considered one of the most iconic shows of the series, and was released posthumously.

Cobain reportedly lamented to Unplugged programmer Amy Finnerty after the set that the audience seemed not to like the show.

“Kurt,” she told him, “they think you are Jesus Christ.”

Cobain’s left-handed Fender Mustang guitar, which he used during the band’s In Utero tour, sold for $340,000 (€307,000).

- © AFP 2019.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie