17-year-old missing from Donegal since Friday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance locating 17-year-old Kyle Donnelly who has been missing from his home in Glenelly, Co Donegal, since Friday.

Kyle is described as being 5’ 8” tall, of slim build, with blonde hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black/navy puffy coat, a body warmer, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with any information on Kyle’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

