Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes found guilty of two counts of violent disorder

LAST UPDATE | 22 minutes ago
FIVE-TIME ALL-Ireland winning Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes has been found guilty of two counts of violent disorder – one inside Icon nightclub and one count outside the nightclub, on 28 October, 2019.
Mr Hayes, (25), was accused of having been part of a “mob” that “chased”, “punched”, “stamped” and “kicked” Cillian McCarthy, (24), during a “vicious and sustained attack” outside the Icon nightclub, Limerick City.
He is set to be sentenced on 19 January.
The four-time All Star hurler was also alleged to have punched Mr McCarthy on the dance floor of the nightclub after having earlier squared up to him and Mr McCarthy’s friend, Craig Cosgrave (24).
Hayes was acquitted of assault causing harm to Cillian McCarthy outside the nightclub on the same night.
The jury of seven men and five women reached unanimous decisions after deliberating for over four hours.
Hayes will be sentenced on 19 January, 2024.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
