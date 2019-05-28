This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Labour expels Alastair Campbell from party after he admitted to voting for the Liberal Democrats

The former communications chief to Tony Blair took to Twitter to voice his disappointment.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 28 May 2019, 2:16 PM
59 minutes ago 4,892 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4657857
Image: Anthony Devlin
Image: Anthony Devlin

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL, THE former Labour spin doctor, has been expelled from the party after he admitted to voting for the Liberal Democrats in the European elections. 

The former communications chief to Tony Blair took to Twitter to voice his disappointment in being expelled from the party by email, something he plans to appeal. 

“Sad and disappointed to receive email expelling me from @uklabour – particularly on a day leadership finally seems to be moving to the right place on Brexit.

“I was not intending to publicise this at this stage, but have had calls from friends in the Party telling me it is now widely known and likely to be leaked. I have been advised by lawyers with expertise in this field I have grounds for appeal against expulsion and shall do so,” Campbell tweeted.

Campbell claims that there have been plenty of Labour members who have voted for parties and causes in the past. 

Nigel Farage’s anti-EU Brexit party topped European Parliament polls in Britain, putting intense pressure on the ruling Conservatives who suffered a historic rout and raising the chances of a no-deal outcome.

The populist party, founded just three months ago, capitalised on public anger over delays to Britain’s exit from the European Union, winning 31.6 % of the vote and picking up 29 seats, final results showed.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative party meanwhile slumped to 9.1%, its worst national election result since 1832.

In a sign of the divisions, the pro-European Liberal Democrats and Greens also made significant gains.

The Liberal Democrats came second with around 20.3% and 16 MEPs, up from just one MEP in the last European elections in 2014.

With reporting from AFP

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

