Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 5 October 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie Labour health spokesperson Duncan Smith
# SADS
The Labour Party propose free full medical assessment for 18 year olds in their alternative budget
Labour say the measure could help detect individuals at risk of sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS).
1.1k
9
28 minutes ago

THE LABOUR PARTY will propose a free full medical and mental health screening for every person once they turn 18 as part of the party’s alternative Budget which it will reveal later today.

The party’s health spokesperson Duncan Smith said such a move would be “vital” for early intervention for a range of potential health issues.

“We all know that prevention is key when it comes to health,” he said, adding that such a scheme would also play an important role in helping people build up a relationship with their own GP. 

Labour has said that introducing such a measure would cost €20m annually. 

The Journal understands the Labour Party has proposed €1.1m in additional health spending as part of their alternative Budget. 

Smith explained that the free medical assessment measure could help detect individuals at risk of sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS) – the unexplained heart condition that can cause death in young people who appear healthy and fit. 

It is estimated that between 70 to 100 people under 40 die from the syndrome each year.

“So many communities nationwide have experienced the devastation of losing some to sudden arrhythmic death syndrome,” Smith said.

He said while it is positive to see an increase in the roll out of defibrillators in community spaces, “all the medical evidence suggests that weaknesses in the heart could be identified and managed if they are caught early”.

“Providing every person with access to a full medical would ensure quicker intervention for any potential issue, as well as making people more aware of the importance in maintaining overall well-being.

“Too many people are tempted to skip annual check ups with their doctor. If we make it available to every young adult in this country, we could make a huge difference to people’s lives for generations to come,” Smith said.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
9
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     