The Labour Party propose free full medical assessment for 18 year olds in their alternative budget

THE LABOUR PARTY will propose a free full medical and mental health screening for every person once they turn 18 as part of the party’s alternative Budget which it will reveal later today.

The party’s health spokesperson Duncan Smith said such a move would be “vital” for early intervention for a range of potential health issues.

“We all know that prevention is key when it comes to health,” he said, adding that such a scheme would also play an important role in helping people build up a relationship with their own GP.

Labour has said that introducing such a measure would cost €20m annually.

The Journal understands the Labour Party has proposed €1.1m in additional health spending as part of their alternative Budget.

Smith explained that the free medical assessment measure could help detect individuals at risk of sudden arrhythmic death syndrome (SADS) – the unexplained heart condition that can cause death in young people who appear healthy and fit.

It is estimated that between 70 to 100 people under 40 die from the syndrome each year.

“So many communities nationwide have experienced the devastation of losing some to sudden arrhythmic death syndrome,” Smith said.

He said while it is positive to see an increase in the roll out of defibrillators in community spaces, “all the medical evidence suggests that weaknesses in the heart could be identified and managed if they are caught early”.

“Providing every person with access to a full medical would ensure quicker intervention for any potential issue, as well as making people more aware of the importance in maintaining overall well-being.

“Too many people are tempted to skip annual check ups with their doctor. If we make it available to every young adult in this country, we could make a huge difference to people’s lives for generations to come,” Smith said.