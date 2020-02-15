The Labour Party leadership contest will kick off this morning

THE RACE TO become the next Labour Party leader kicks off today after Brendan Howlin announced earlier this week he was stepping down following the party’s poor performance in the General Election.

The executive board of the Labour Party will meet at 11am and will set the rules for the contest, which is set to be fought between a number of Labour TDs.

Howlin, who has led the party since 2016, announced his departure at a press conference on Wednesday, throwing open the doors to a leadership contest.

There are three men mooted to be in the running to be the next Labour leader; Tipperary TD Alan Kelly, Louth TD Ged Nash and Dublin Bay North TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin.

The contest is expected to last about six weeks and the winner will be decided by a majority vote of the party membership.

Asked earlier this week what members standing behind him at the media event in Dublin might be vying for his job, Howlin joked that he hoped they wouldn’t raise their hand just yet and would give him a moment to say his goodbyes.