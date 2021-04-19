UK Labour party leader clashes with pub landlord in lockdown row

KEIR STARMER WAS forced to leave a pub during a walkabout in Bath after clashing with a landlord over coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Landlord Rod Humphris, 54, appeared to be held back by members of the Labour leader’s security team as he shouted “That man is not allowed in my pub” and “Get out of my pub” at him.

Starmer was campaigning in the city on Monday ahead of the upcoming elections and it is understood his visit to The Raven had been agreed with a co-owner.

The confrontation came after Humphris approached the Labour leader in the street outside of the city centre pub, telling him that he did not agree with the handling of the pandemic and that Starmer had “failed” the country.

Footage of the incident captured by reporters shows Starmer refer to his wife working in a central London hospital during the crisis, adding: “So I really don’t need lectures from you about this pandemic.”

He then appeared to move inside the premises, which is when Humphris began shouting “Get out of my pub” while he grappled with members of the Labour leader’s team.

Starmer, who made the visit to Bath to support West of England metro mayoral candidate Dan Norris ahead of the local elections, left the premises following the confrontation.

The Raven later said on Twitter that it had not intended to “hijack” the Labour leader’s visit to Bath, adding: “Rod’s opinion is his own.”

On why he had asked Starmer to leave, Mr Humphris later told the PA news agency: “I had heard that the Labour Party were coming round and he turned up and I told him what I thought of him, basically.

“I think he has utterly failed us as the Leader of the Opposition.

“He has completely failed to ask the questions that needed asking, like, why did we throw away our previous pandemic preparedness?

“Why have we just accepted lockdown?

“Why have we just accepted the loss of all our freedoms?”

Humphris told PA that he gave Starmer a “piece of my mind”, adding: “I would say this to any politician, it’s not a partisan matter.”

UK Labour party leader Keir Starmer Source: PA

The Labour Party press office said on Twitter that it would “not be amplifying” the footage of the Labour leader being confronted and the restrictions have been “absolutely necessary” in saving lives.

The tweets said: “A clip circulating online shows Keir Starmer being confronted by someone spreading dangerous misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will not be amplifying it.

“Keir argued that our NHS staff have been working tirelessly to protect public health and that restrictions, while painful, have been absolutely necessary to save lives.”

The Labour leader later tweeted a picture of himself enjoying a pint, apparently in a pub beer garden, with the caption: “Better late than never….”