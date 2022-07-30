Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 30 July 2022
Advertisement

Sacked Labour spokesman says he ‘absolutely’ believes Starmer should become UK Prime Minister

Sam Tarry was sacked from the front bench on Wednesday hours after joining strikers at an RMT picket line at Euston station.

By Press Association Saturday 30 Jul 2022, 1:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,896 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5829671
Sam Tarry joining the picket line in London.
Image: PA
Sam Tarry joining the picket line in London.
Sam Tarry joining the picket line in London.
Image: PA

A FORMER LABOUR shadow minister who was sacked after giving broadcast interviews from a picket line has said he “absolutely” still thinks Keir Starmer is the best person to become UK prime minister.

Sam Tarry was sacked from the frontbench on Wednesday hours after joining strikers at an RMT picket line at Euston Station.

Joining another picket line at Paddington station in London on Saturday, the former shadow transport minister said it was “really important” for Labour MPs to show their solidarity with striking workers.

It came as members of Aslef, the union for train drivers walked out for 24 hours in seven different companies, crippling services in many parts of the country.

embedded268037062 Keir Starmer Source: PA

Tarry told the PA news agency: “I believe Keir Starmer is absolutely still the best person to become prime minister and I’ll be campaigning every day for a Labour government.”

He added that the Labour Party needed a “fundamental recalibration” of its relationship with the trade union movement and needed to demonstrate it was on their side.

Starmer, who previously banned frontbenchers from joining picket lines, said Tarry was sacked for booking himself onto media programmes without permission and making up policy “on the hoof”.

Tarry, who is in a relationship with Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, also appeared alongside former party leader Jeremy Corbyn at a rally for striking BT workers on Friday.

The Labour MP for Ilford South said: “We should never have been in a situation where we had an edict that you can’t join a picket line.

“This is the Labour Party, the clue is in the name.

“We are the party founded by the trade unions.”

He said the link between the union movement and the Labour Party is “indivisible” and “part of the same fabric”.

Tarry added: “For me to be here is about showing that the Labour Party and a massive majority of Labour Party members and MPs do support the striking workers.”

He said he had spoken to several MPs across the country who were backing the workers.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie