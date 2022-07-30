Sacked Labour spokesman says he ‘absolutely’ believes Starmer should become UK Prime Minister

A FORMER LABOUR shadow minister who was sacked after giving broadcast interviews from a picket line has said he “absolutely” still thinks Keir Starmer is the best person to become UK prime minister.

Sam Tarry was sacked from the frontbench on Wednesday hours after joining strikers at an RMT picket line at Euston Station.

Joining another picket line at Paddington station in London on Saturday, the former shadow transport minister said it was “really important” for Labour MPs to show their solidarity with striking workers.

It came as members of Aslef, the union for train drivers walked out for 24 hours in seven different companies, crippling services in many parts of the country.

Keir Starmer Source: PA

Tarry told the PA news agency: “I believe Keir Starmer is absolutely still the best person to become prime minister and I’ll be campaigning every day for a Labour government.”

He added that the Labour Party needed a “fundamental recalibration” of its relationship with the trade union movement and needed to demonstrate it was on their side.

Starmer, who previously banned frontbenchers from joining picket lines, said Tarry was sacked for booking himself onto media programmes without permission and making up policy “on the hoof”.

Tarry, who is in a relationship with Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner, also appeared alongside former party leader Jeremy Corbyn at a rally for striking BT workers on Friday.

The Labour MP for Ilford South said: “We should never have been in a situation where we had an edict that you can’t join a picket line.

“This is the Labour Party, the clue is in the name.

“We are the party founded by the trade unions.”

He said the link between the union movement and the Labour Party is “indivisible” and “part of the same fabric”.

Tarry added: “For me to be here is about showing that the Labour Party and a massive majority of Labour Party members and MPs do support the striking workers.”

He said he had spoken to several MPs across the country who were backing the workers.