Labour to support a Yes vote in upcoming referendums after party's rewording not accepted

THE LABOUR PARTY has announced it will support a Yes vote in both upcoming referendums on family, care and gender equality.

This comes after the party’s leader, Ivana Bacik, told The Journal last month that she was unsure if the party could support the campaigns if their motion to reword the care referendum was not accepted.

However, after the motion was not accepted by government today, the party leader motioned the Executive Board to support the campaigns in both upcoming referendums this evening.

On International Women’s Day, on 8 March, voters will be asked to decide whether they want to accept changes to the Irish Constitution relating to the provision of care and a woman’s place in the home.

Voters are being asked if they want to:

amend Article 41 of the Constitution to provide for a wider concept of family (i.e. not one only based on marriage)

delete Article 41.2 of the Constitution to remove text on the role of women in the home, and insert a new Article 42B to recognise family care

The Executive Board tonight confirmed that it accepted Bacik’s motion and has confirmed its position.

Commenting on the announcement this evening, Bacik said the Constitution must be updated to reflect the changes in Irish society – despite government choosing not to support her party’s rewording.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin announced it would also be supporting the ‘Yes Yes’ campaign, with the party’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin revealing its position to reporters.

He said although there is still debate about the final wording, Sinn Féin is in favour of updating the language in the constitution.

“Ultimately, both with respect to carers and also with the outdated language of women in the home, there is a job of work to be done to address those kind of historic issues,” he said.

The Social Democrats are understood to be begrudgingly backing a Yes vote, with sources within the party stating that it is “the right thing to do”.

The party, which tabled amendments to the legislation this week, believe the government’s wording doesn’t go far enough, but that a no vote would be damaging.

In terms of other political parties, the government parties – Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party – are all advocating for a Yes vote, of course.

People Before Profit, though speaking out about their reservations, have also stated that it will back a Yes vote.

Includes reporting by Jane Matthews