Friday 4 September 2020
New rules on keeping food details prompt fury, as restaurants chief says it's a communication breakdown

Pubs and restaurants are now required to keep details of customer food orders for 28 days.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 4 Sep 2020, 8:16 AM
56 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5195254
Image: Shutterstock/David Tadevosian
Image: Shutterstock/David Tadevosian

THE CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has criticised the government for a lack of communication about the new rule requiring pubs and restaurants to keep details of customer food orders. 

The statutory instrument, signed into law by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, took effect yesterday and requires pubs and restaurants to “retain and make available” all customer information – including food orders – for 28 days.

The regulations state that business owners must be prepared to share this information, if necessary, with gardaí and the HSE. 

RAI Chief Executive Adrian Cummins said this should have been better communicated to businesses serving food. 

“The issue around how this was communicated to our industry is the nub of the issue,” Cummins said speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.  

“There is a lot of fear out there at the moment across our industry, fear of losing their business, and this is more regulatory burden they must do because it’s the law.” 

Cummins said restaurants give one receipt to customers and keep one for their own records, so this information is generally available but he said “it’s more work for the business”. 

“We shouldn’t be at this situation here today. This should have been communicated after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday,” he said. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, the Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Businesses, Damien English, said the new rule will serve as “proof” to gardaí that people did eat a meal at a pub or restaurant. 

“This is to enable the health authorities as well as the gardaí to monitor compliance to the regulations,” English said. 

“It’s extra hassle, but if it helps us reopen the pubs, that’s what we have to do.” 

English said pubs and restaurants already “record the time people entered, who they are and a contact number”.

“In addition to that now you have to also keep proof of purchase of food,” he said, explaining the additional new rule in place from yesterday. 

Yesterday, the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) called the new regulations “crazy”. 

In a statement, Padraig Cribben, the Chief Executive of the VFI, said: “The idea that a pub must record all food ordered by each customer and then store it for 28 days is bureaucracy gone mad.

“Not only is it too impractical for our members to implement but why does the Government think this law will help in the fight against Covid? It’s madness.” 

