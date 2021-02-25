Lady Gaga's dog walker shot and two of her bulldogs stolen, US media reports

TWO OF LADY Gaga’s dogs, Koji and Gustav, have been stolen after her dog-walker was shot in Hollywood yesterday evening, US media is reporting.

CNN is reporting that a source close to the singer said she is “offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked”.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a man was shot during a robbery before 10pm and was taken to hospital in a stable condition, the US news outlet said.

It reported that the male suspect took the two bulldogs from the victim and fled the scene in a white sedan.

The BBC is reporting that a third bulldog ran away and was later recovered by police.