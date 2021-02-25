#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 25 February 2021
Lady Gaga's dog walker shot and two of her bulldogs stolen, US media reports

The incident reportedly happened in the Hollywood area last night.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 25 Feb 2021, 6:06 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Andrea Raffin
Image: Shutterstock/Andrea Raffin

TWO OF LADY Gaga’s dogs, Koji and Gustav, have been stolen after her dog-walker was shot in Hollywood yesterday evening, US media is reporting. 

CNN is reporting that a source close to the singer said she is “offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked”. 

The Los Angeles Police Department said a man was shot during a robbery before 10pm and was taken to hospital in a stable condition, the US news outlet said. 

It reported that the male suspect took the two bulldogs from the victim and fled the scene in a white sedan. 

The BBC is reporting that a third bulldog ran away and was later recovered by police. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

