'Unacceptable': British Royal aide quits after asking guest at event where she was 'really' from

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space was repeatedly asked where she 'really came from' by a member of the Royal Household.

THE LADY IN waiting to the UK’s late Queen Elizabeth has resigned and apologised after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking a prominent black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse where she “really came from”.

Buckingham Palace said it took the incident at Queen Consort Camilla’s reception on violence against women on Tuesday “extremely seriously” and launched an investigated immediately.

A source has confirmed to the PA news agency that the person who made the remarks was Lady Susan Hussey, who served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years and is a godmother to the Prince of Wales.

Ladies-in-waiting have been a long-standing tradition in the British monarchy, acting as close helpers to the queen in her private and public life.

The phenomenon has recently been discarded by Queen Consort Camilla, with PA reporting last week that the latest royal matriarch has chosen to elect six Queen’s companions instead.

It is believed the work of the Queen’s companions will be similar to, but not as extensive as, that carried out by the Queen’s ladies-in-waiting.

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, detailed the conversation on Twitter, describing it as a “violation” and said the experience will “never leave me”.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

She named the member of the palace household only as Lady Susan Hussey, but the Palace refused to confirm who it was.

Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who was invited to and on duty at the reception, was Queen Elizabeth II’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years and is a godmother to the Prince of Wales.

She has now stepped down from her honorary role as one of three Ladies of the Household, to which she was newly appointed to help the King at formal occasions.

Charles, who acceded to the throne less than three months ago, and Camilla have been made aware of the situation, the Palace said.

Fulani said she was challenged when she said her charity was based in Hackney, with “Lady SH” saying: “No, what part of Africa are YOU from?”

The Palace said in a statement: “In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

“All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”

Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, who was next to Ms Fulani and witnessed the exchange, told the PA news agency they were treated like “trespassers”.

She said: “We really felt ‘oh, OK, we’re being treated almost like trespassers in this place.

We’re not being treated as if we belong, we’re not being embraced as if we are British.

She described the conversation as “grim” and like an “interrogation”, adding: “She was really persistent. She didn’t take Ngozi’s answers at face value.”

Fulani detailed the encounter, which happened 10 minutes after she arrived in the Palace’s Picture Gallery, on social media, which included the remarks:

LSH: “Where are you from?”NF: “Here, UK.”LSH: “No, but what nationality are you?”NF: “I am born here and am British.” LSH: “No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?” NF: “My people, lady, what is this?” LSH: “Oh, I can see I am going to have a challenge getting you to say where you’re from.”

Fulani, who founded Sistah Space in 2015 to provide specialist support for African and Caribbean heritage women affected by abuse, wrote: “Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace.

“10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.”

She thanked Reid, the first person of colour to lead a national political party in British history, and Safe Lives chief executive Suzanne Jacob for their support on the day.

Responding to messages of support, Fulani wrote: “Standing there in a room packed with people while this violation was taking place was so strange, especially as the event was about violence against women.

“That feeling of not knowing what to do, will NEVER leave me. Almost alone in a room full of advocates.”

She said it was a “struggle to stay in a space where you were violated”.

Fulani outlined her distress at not being able to report the incident, saying she felt she could not tell Queen Consort Camilla.

“There was nobody to report it to. I could’nt (sic) report it to the Queen Consort, plus it was such a shock to me and the other 2 women, that we were stunned to temporary silence,” she wrote.

“I just stood at the edge of the room, smiled & engaged briefly with who spoke to me until I could leave.”

This was a horrible thing to happen, and in a space that should have been nothing but love and celebration. We will be raising it with the team who organised for us to be there. I was glad to see so many other guests come up to express admiration for you and your work. — Suzanne Jacob (@SuzanneEJacob) November 30, 2022

Jacob tweeted it was “a horrible thing to happen, and in a space that should have been nothing but love and celebration” and said she would be raising it with the team who organised for them to be there.

The matter raises serious concerns for the Palace, where an unnamed royal was accused last year by the Duchess of Sussex of racism against her unborn son Archie.

Meghan, the first mixed race person to marry a senior royal for centuries, said during her Oprah interview that a royal – not the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh – expressed concerns with Harry about how dark Archie’s skin tone might be before he was born.

The Queen issued a statement saying that the issues raised would be dealt with privately as a family, but that “some recollections may vary”.

Thanks everyone for their support. It is not our wish to reveal the person involved, it is the system that needs to be revised.

Yes the person was offensive, but it serves no purpose to name & shame her, it would make us just as bad. We prefer that this be handled kindly 🙏🏾 — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

Sistah Space said they would not be naming the household member, adding: “We at Sistah Space would like to raise awareness about this issue rather than shame another individual.”

Additional reporting by Sarah McGuinness.