This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 13 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eight killed and dozens injured after building housing 'illegal school' collapses in Nigeria

Reports suggested that dozens of children were trapped inside the building.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 13 Mar 2019, 10:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,358 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4540825
A child is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Lagos, Nigeria
Image: Sunday Alamba/PA Images
A child is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Lagos, Nigeria
A child is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in Lagos, Nigeria
Image: Sunday Alamba/PA Images

RESCUERS HAVE RECOVERED the bodies of eight people and saved another 37 from the rubble of a collapsed four-storey building in Nigeria’s economic capital Lagos.

Officials say that a number of children had been attending an “illegal school” inside the residential building when the structure collapsed on Wednesday.

Earlier reports suggested that dozens of children were among those trapped inside the building, which collapsed mid-morning in an area near Itafaji market on Lagos Island.

Parents, local residents and onlookers rushed to the area as police, firemen and medics staged a massive rescue operation.

“Thirty-seven people were rescued alive and eight were recovered dead,” Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

A young man helping rescue efforts told AFP that “at least 10 children” were trapped inside but “thought to be alive”.

An AFP reporter at the scene said at least eight people were pulled from the wreckage, including a small boy with blood on his face.

School bags, toys and clothes could also be seen among the piles of rubble as a bulldozer tried to clear a path through some of the wreckage to help the rescue efforts.

Hundreds of local residents attempted to help, passing water and helmets through to rescuers working to sift through the rubble.

Many locals told AFP that the building, which was in an advanced state of disrepair, had been “earmarked” for demolition by authorities in Lagos state.

“It is a residential building that was actually accommodating an illegal school,” said the state governor, confirming that most buildings in the area had been marked for demolition.

“We get resistance from landlords but we must continue to save lives,” he said, pledging to step up measures against all structures that failed to meet the correct standards, saying they would be “quickly evacuated” and demolished.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    82,320  123
    2
    		As It Happened: MPs rule out no-deal Brexit in any circumstances after muddled House of Commons vote
    63,239  45
    3
    		Poll: Should children be banned from attending school if they haven't been vaccinated?
    38,059  212
    Fora
    1
    		How An Post enlisted a fictional, time-poor millennial to create its fancy €5m logo
    192  0
    2
    		'My mum often says a bad day on the road is better than a good day in the office'
    175  0
    3
    		Voice-control startup SoapBox Labs is working with Microsoft to prove its tech can go global
    150  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bayern Munich v Liverpool, Champions League round of 16
    58,258  71
    2
    		As it happened: Cheltenham Festival, Day 2
    49,540  5
    3
    		Beirne set to start against Wales as O'Brien makes return for Ireland
    47,392  85
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Hozier, The Strokes, Florence + the Machine and The 1975 announced as headliners for Electric Picnic
    24,003  22
    2
    		Colin Farrell told Ellen that he 'doesn't want to limit' his son, but is unsure if he'll ever drive
    7,074  1
    3
    		What is 'birth strike' and why are people considering it all of a sudden?
    4,030  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    LEO VARADKAR
    Leo Varadkar says those that wanted Brexit 'have been chasing unicorns for a long time'
    Leo Varadkar says those that wanted Brexit 'have been chasing unicorns for a long time'
    Leo Varadkar's partner to attend breakfast meeting at house of US vice president Mike Pence
    Breakfast meeting between Taoiseach and US Vice President Mike Pence will be open to the media this year
    BOEING
    Norwegian to operate Dreamliner from Dublin following suspension of Boeing 737 MAX
    Norwegian to operate Dreamliner from Dublin following suspension of Boeing 737 MAX
    US says 'no basis' to ban Boeing 737 Max jets despite Ireland and rest of EU grounding planes
    UK bans all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from its airspace following Ethiopia Airlines crash
    SIX NATIONS
    Six Nations considering whopping £500m offer from investors CVC
    Six Nations considering whopping £500m offer from investors CVC
    England centre Tuilagi turns down Racing move to extend stay at Leicester
    Beirne set to start against Wales as O'Brien makes return for Ireland
    HOUSE OF COMMONS
    British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    British MPs have voted against a no-deal Brexit. So, what now?
    As It Happened: MPs rule out no-deal Brexit in any circumstances after muddled House of Commons vote
    'Croaky Horror Show': How Britain's newspapers are covering the latest Brexit defeat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie