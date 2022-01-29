Investigation launched after body discovered on Lambay Island off Dublin coast

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of a body on Lambay Island off the coast of North Dublin.
The discovery was made on Thursday evening by staff working on the island.
A post mortem and DNA analysis are due to take place, which gardaí in Balbriggan say will help confirm the identity of the deceased.
Enquiries are ongoing.
