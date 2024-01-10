Poll: Should laneways where anti-social behaviour occurs in Dublin be closed off?

Advertisement
Some have voiced concerns that closing off access to spaces where anti-social behaviour takes place won’t solve the problem.
DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL recently made the collective decision to close Harbour Court laneway in Dublin’s inner city off to the public. 

Councillors have said that the decision was not taken lightly, but was ultimately made as the laneway is “not safe” due to the level of anti-social behaviour that occurs there. 

Letters sent to Dublin City Council by locals, business owners and workers told of open drug use and public sex taking place in the laneway, and remains of human excrement being left there. 

However, some have voiced regret at the choice to close Harbour Court to the public, including Green Party cllr Janet Horner, who said that shutting the laneway wouldn’t solve the problems taking place there. 

So, we want to know, do you agree with shutting off laneways where anti-social behaviour repeatedly occurs? 


Poll Results:

Yes.  (725)
It's not ideal, but I agree in the short-term.  (518)
No.  (497)



Eimer McAuley
