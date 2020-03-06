This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 6 March, 2020
Folk group Lankum win RTÉ Choice Music Prize Album of the Year

The group received the €10,000 award for their third album The Livelong Day.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 6 Mar 2020, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 3,627 Views 5 Comments
FOLK GROUP LANKUM have won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year.

The group received the €10,000 award for their third album The Livelong Day, and were announced as the winners at a ceremony in Dublin’s Vicar Street last night.

They beat off competition from Fontaines DC, Girl Band, SOAK, Junior Brother, Daithí, Mick Flannery, Sorcha Richardson, Jafaris and Maija Sofia.

The award was accepted by the group’s manager Cian Lawless, who said the group had produced the album despite “financial hardship” and “personal hardship”.

Lankum received a cheque for €10,000 provided by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA), as well as the prize.

The winners were chosen by a panel of journalists, broadcasters and other experts in the music industry.

Meanwhile, Westlife were the winners of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Song of the Year for Hello My Love, a prize voted on by the public.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

