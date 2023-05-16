Irish woman dies and daughter seriously injured in buggy crash in Lanzarote

AN IRISH WOMAN has died and her daughter has been seriously injured after falling from cliffs while driving a buggy on cliffs in Lanzarote.

The pair fell around 65 feet after losing control of the vehicle during a tourist excursion.

The older woman, aged 61 and confirmed as Irish by Spanish police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, who was travelling on a South African passport, was rushed to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in the island capital Arrecife with injuries including head wounds.

She was believed to be in intensive care today although the hospital has not yet made any official comment.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

A helicopter was also sent to the scene although fire crews were finally able to stretcher the survivor, who is understood to be aged in her mid-forties, to a waiting ambulance on foot.

The area where the tragedy occurred is between the town of Teseguite and the village of Guatiza. It is a popular area with tourists due to unique volcanic formations.

The island’s Civil Guard police force has been placed in charge of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

A Civil Guard source said: “They were travelling on the buggy as part of an organised excursion.”

A spokesperson for a Canary Islands regional government-run emergency coordination centre confirmed described the operation.

“We received the first call at two minutes before 3.30pm local time yesterday.

“The alert that came in said a buggy-type vehicle had careered off the road with two occupants inside and plunged over a steep drop.

“All the necessary emergency resources were activated immediately.

“Fire crews reached the spot where the vehicle had ended up and managed to rescue one of the occupants alive.

“She was stabilised at the scene and taken to hospital after medical staff who evaluated her confirmed she had serious head injuries.

“She was admitted to Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital in the island capital Lanzarote in a critical condition.

“A helicopter was mobilised but was not finally needed because the fire crews were able to get the injured woman to an ambulance on foot.”

The damaged buggy has been retrieved and is being analysed by forensic experts as part of the police investigation, although there is no suggestion at this stage a mechanical fault played any part in the tragedy.