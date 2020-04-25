Gardaí seize 62 kilos of cannabis worth €1.24 million in Laois ditch

Some of the seized drugs.

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €1.24 million worth of cannabis which was discovered in a ditch on the Laois/Carlow border.

Officers said that gardaí from Arles and Ballylinan supported by the Laois Divisional Drugs Unit located the cannabis yesterday evening.

They said the drugs were discovered in a ditch along a secondary road near the border between the two counties.

A garda spokesman said: “This seizure of 62kg of cannabis herb is believed to have a street value of €1.24 million.

“Investigations are ongoing and no persons have been arrested at this time.”