Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 25 April, 2020
Gardaí seize 62 kilos of cannabis worth €1.24 million in Laois ditch

The seizure happened yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 25 Apr 2020, 9:49 AM
1 hour ago 20,300 Views 45 Comments
Some of the seized drugs.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office
Some of the seized drugs.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €1.24 million worth of cannabis which was discovered in a ditch on the Laois/Carlow border. 

Officers said that gardaí from Arles and Ballylinan supported by the Laois Divisional Drugs Unit located the cannabis yesterday evening.

They said the drugs were discovered in a ditch along a secondary road near the border between the two counties.

A garda spokesman said: “This seizure of 62kg of cannabis herb is believed to have a street value of €1.24 million.

“Investigations are ongoing and no persons have been arrested at this time.”

