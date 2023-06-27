Laois man drowns in swimming pool in Greece as DFA provides consular assistance

A 22-YEAR-OLD Laois man has died in Greece.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has told The Journal that it has been made aware of the incident and is currently providing consular assistance.

RTÉ reports that he was found unresponsive after drowning in a swimming pool there on Sunday.

In a statement, the DFA said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.”

Advertisement