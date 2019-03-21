This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man who set two large dogs on a woman told he can't own any dogs bigger than a terrier in future

Daniel Molloy was given a three-year suspended prison sentence over the incident.

By Declan Brennan and Sonya McLean Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 8:51 AM
19 minutes ago 1,910 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4553257
File photo
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

A JUDGE HAS told a dog owner who set two large dogs on a woman that he cannot in the future own any dogs bigger than a terrier.

After a trial last month a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court convicted Daniel Molloy (28) with an address at Kevin Barry House, Dublin, of assaulting Ellen Colgan causing her harm on Eccles Street, Dublin. Molloy had denied the charge.

The trial heard that on 17 December 2017, Colgan was out walking her two dogs when she passed Molloy pushing a trolley and walking three dogs. She told the trial that the man seemed to be getting dragged towards her by the animals.

She asked the man if he was “ok” to hold onto the dogs and said he replied: “Go away you stupid bitch or I’ll let them eat you.” She told the man there was no need to be childish and she walked on.

Colgan said that the man came behind her with the dogs before he and the dogs were on top of her. She grabbed the collar of the biggest dog, which she estimated weighed about 40kg.

She said this dog had his mouth around the back of the neck and head of her dog and she heard a voice say: “I told you you bitch.”

Colgan said she lifted the dog up and managed to fling him away. She ran into the reception area of a nearby hospital but was told to leave. She asked for help and explained she was being attacked but she was still not allowed to stay. She said by the time she left the hospital, the man had gone.

The court heard she suffered a bite mark to the back of her leg and needed to get a tetanus injection. Her dog had two puncture wounds and needed an operation.

She said her leg was painful and the bruising was sore but the “emotional side of things is worse”.

Judge Martin Nolan said that he had no doubt Colgan’s enjoyment of life has decreased considerably as a result of the attack.

He said that Molloy had led a blameless life up to this offence and had a difficult background.

He suspended a prison term of three years on condition that Molloy stay out of trouble for that period and obey the instructions of the Probation Services for one year.

He told Molloy that he could keep the two bull terrier mongrels he still owns. He ordered that when these dogs eventually die Molloy cannot replace them with “anything bigger than a terrier”.

He said he was not going to order the disposal of these dogs. The dog that bit the victim was taken into a dog’s home and later died.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan and Sonya McLean

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'An incredible young woman': Tributes paid to HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan
    92,605  46
    2
    		Prisoner escapes from custody while receiving treatment at St James's Hospital in Dublin
    85,192  32
    3
    		Poll: Would you welcome a four-day working week in Ireland?
    79,035  129
    Fora
    1
    		Dunnes stripped the insides of a new Blackrock store before clearing the planning system
    6,164  0
    2
    		'The big enchilada was always breaking America, like so many businesses - and pop groups'
    132  0
    The42
    1
    		Sky Sports News presenter who covered Ireland football internationals passes away aged 47
    84,275  7
    2
    		The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    34,008  34
    3
    		O'Gara linked with French coaching role for World Cup
    30,390  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everyone is talking about Elizabeth Holmes, but are you up to speed on the whole story?
    8,154  0
    2
    		Boy bands and Belfast-bound buses: Derry Girls' 'Take That' episode was a serious hit
    6,458  1
    3
    		Poll: Have you ever had braces?
    6,243  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases
    Supreme Court clears way for US extradition of Dublin man on child pornography charges
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    HEALTH
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    Love Island contestants to be offered therapy after deaths of two former stars
    Cannabis and cocaine are most common drugs used by people seeking treatment for alcohol abuse
    DRUGS
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Four members of London crime group convicted over supplying drugs linked to chemsex
    New study makes strong link between use of potent cannabis and psychosis
    GARDAí
    Masked men with pipe-like objects threaten security officers and steal cash box at bank
    Masked men with pipe-like objects threaten security officers and steal cash box at bank
    Gsoc notified as gardaí launch investigation into death of man in his 40s
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie