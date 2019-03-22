This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Large invasive rodent species that can 'cause a lot of damage' spotted along Royal Canal

Locals around Ashtown are being asked to be on the lookout for the large South American rodent.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 22 Mar 2019, 10:03 AM
1 hour ago 12,582 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4555292

shutterstock_1322911871 File image Source: Shutterstock/Red Squirrel

LOCALS NEAR ASHTOWN in Dublin are being warned to be on the lookout for a large invasive rodent species possibly sighted on the banks of the Royal Canal recently. 

Waterways Ireland, which manages canals and other inland waterways across the island, is asking people in the west Dublin suburb to be on the alert for possible Coypu sightings. 

The large rat-like creatures, which originate in South America, can grow to a metre in length (including tail) and can weigh up to 9kg. 

“Waterways Ireland wishes to advise all users of a large invasive rodent species that are highly damaging to river, lake and canal banks have been possibly sighted on the Royal Canal near Ashtown, Dublin,” the agency said in an advisory. 

A similar alert was issued in Cork in 2017 when it emerged the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) trapped 10 coypus in the Curraheen area after a sighting of the rodent two years previously. 

“They burrow into river banks, drainage banks, and create an elaborate tunnel system. This undermines these structures and left unchecked they can cause a lot of damage,” Danny O’Keeffe of the NPWS told us at the time

They can destroy food crops especially root crops, and they can eat birds’ eggs. Furthermore when they become established it can be costly to eradicate. 

Source: Muskrat Studios/YouTube

According to this week’s advisory from Waterways Ireland, eradication programmes to get rid of such rodents can cost several million euro and are not always successful.

It added that the potential sighting at the canal in Ashtown this month “raises concern of further spread” of the rodent, in the wake of their detected presence in Cork. 

The agency issued this description: 

• Large semi-aquatic rodent up to 1 metre in head to tail length
• Features same in juveniles
• It can weigh 5-9kg
• It has webbed hind feet
• Dark fur often with lighter ends and has a white muzzle
• Has long cylindrical tail (not fur tail like otter) and small slightly protruding ears
• Distinctive features are large bright orange-yellow incisor (front) teeth usually visible
• Coypu are generally found near permanent water

The advisory concludes: 

PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO ENGAGE, TRAP OR HARM THESE ANIMALS:

Please keep a look out for these creatures along the waterways and especially along the Royal Canal at Ashtown and report sightings with photographs to any of the following below:

• Waterways Ireland Environment Section 061-922141
• NPWS at biodiversitypolicy@chg.gov.ie or your local National Parks and Wildlife ranger with details of location/date; a photo if available  or 
invasives@biodiversityireland.ie or
http://records.biodiversityireland.ie 

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

