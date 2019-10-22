Large quantity of Dublin Marathon merchandise for volunteers stolen from van in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for information after merchandise for this Sunday’s Dublin Marathon was stolen.

A large quantity of hats and jackets intended for Dublin Marathon stewards and volunteers was stolen from a van in Sutton between 4.30pm Saturday and 6.30pm yesterday.

The van was parked outside a house in Sutton Park, Dublin 13.

Gardaí in Raheny have said that official Dublin Marathon merchandise is not on general sale to the public and is only used by volunteers and stewards for the annual event.

They said that anyone offered the merchandise for sale or who can assist gardaí in locating it is asked to contact their local Garda station.

They added that anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area between 4.30pm Saturday and 6.30pm Monday is asked to contact gardaí at Raheny Garda Station on 01 6664300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.