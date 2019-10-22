This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Large quantity of Dublin Marathon merchandise for volunteers stolen from van in Dublin

The hats and jackets were stolen in Sutton between 4.30pm Saturday and 6.30pm yesterday.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 9:01 PM
5 minutes ago 645 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4863173
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for information after merchandise for this Sunday’s Dublin Marathon was stolen.

A large quantity of hats and jackets intended for Dublin Marathon stewards and volunteers was stolen from a van in Sutton between 4.30pm Saturday and 6.30pm yesterday. 

The van was parked outside a house in Sutton Park, Dublin 13.

Gardaí in Raheny have said that official Dublin Marathon merchandise is not on general sale to the public and is only used by volunteers and stewards for the annual event. 

They said that anyone offered the merchandise for sale or who can assist gardaí in locating it is asked to contact their local Garda station.

They added that anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area between 4.30pm Saturday and 6.30pm Monday is asked to contact gardaí at Raheny Garda Station on 01 6664300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

