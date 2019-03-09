'Large sum of money' found in man's shirt donated to Oxfam - is it yours?

OXFAM HAS SAID that a “large sum of money” was found in a man’s shirt that was donated to them, and are looking for the owner to come forward.

While sorting through items today in preparation for its Fashion Relief event, a volunteer found a “very substantial sum of money” in the pocket of a shirt donated by the public.

“The Fashion Relief team are keen to reunite the money with its rightful owner as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.

If you are that person, please get in touch via IRL-fashionrelief@oxfam.org.

Fashion Relief with Lorraine Keane and Oxfam kicks off in Dublin’s RDS tomorrow, Sunday 10 March, at 11am.