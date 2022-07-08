#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Friday 8 July 2022
Advertisement

Police in the North investigate arson attack on home as hate crime

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 8 Jul 2022, 2:34 PM
26 minutes ago 753 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5811696
Larne Street in Ballymena.
Image: Google Maps
Larne Street in Ballymena.
Larne Street in Ballymena.
Image: Google Maps

THE PSNI HAS said it is treating a case of arson in the Ballymena area of Antrim as a hate crime.

The incident happened at a house at Larne Street at around 12.45am this morning.

Police said a tyre had been placed at the front door of the house and set alight. One of the occupants smelled smoke and alerted the other members of his family who were asleep at the time and they were able to escape from the rear door of the house.

The PSNI said that substantial damage was caused to the front door and hallway area with further smoke damage caused throughout the house.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “This is a disgraceful attack and we are treating it as arson with intent to endanger life and a racially motivated hate crime at this time.

“It is truly shocking that someone would set fire to a house with six people inside without a care for their welfare. I am appealing to anyone with any information to contact police immediately.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the incident and who has dash-cam footage which could assist with our investigation to come forward.

“Detectives in Ballymena can be contacted on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 50 08/07/22.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie