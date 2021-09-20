#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 20 September 2021
Advertisement

Dancing with the Stars producer resigns from RTÉ board after two-month stint

Larry Bass said he issued his resignation after attending his first RTÉ board meeting last Thursday.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 20 Sep 2021, 11:05 PM
23 minutes ago 3,849 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5553958
File image of Larry Bass.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File image of Larry Bass.
File image of Larry Bass.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE CEO OF a production company has resigned from the RTÉ board just two months into his term.

Larry Bass said he issued his resignation to the Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin after he attended his first RTÉ board meeting last Thursday.

Bass is the CEO of ShinAwiL, the production company behind a number of television shows including Dancing with the Stars. 

A statement from Bass said that it “emerged” following last week’s meeting that there was a “degree of discomfort by a number of members on the Board with having an independent producer who is also a supplier to RTÉ”. 

“In the interests of my business and that of RTÉ I decided to resign. I have tendered my resignation to the Minister,” Bass said. 

He was appointed to a position on the RTÉ board in mid-July this year and his term was due to last until 2026. 

RTÉ board members are appointed through several different ways – some through the Arts and Culture Minister and some through the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Communications. 

In an interview published in yesterday’s Sunday Times, Bass said he was taken aback by the attitude towards him at the board meeting. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The newspaper quotes Bass as saying he fears he was being treated like a “bad smell”. 

Bass criticised the government last summer after Dancing with the Stars was cancelled for the year due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

He had appealed to the government to “take seriously the value of our fantastic creative industries that are now suffering not from a virus, but from lack of correct support or any certainty about the future”.

In a statement issued to the Irish Times this evening, RTÉ board chair Moya Doherty said she had been notified of Bass’ decision and thanked him for his commitment and contribution to Irish creative industries. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie