The Explainer: What did 2022 hold for US politics - and what can we expect in 2023?

IT WAS AN interesting year for politics in the US – with some shocking moments mid-year and some surprises in the midterms as the year came towards a close.
As is now traditional with The Explainer, we’ve decided to take a look back at the year in US politics for one of our end-of-year episodes.
To talk us through the year in US politics, presenter Sinéad O’Carroll is joined by The Journal columnist Larry Donnelly, a lawyer and law lecturer at the University of Galway, Boston native, and author of The Bostonian: Life in an Irish-American Political Family.
The pair discuss how US President Joe Biden’s year was; how the US handled the invasion of Ukraine and inflation; what went on with Trump; how the midterms went; the Roe v Wade rollback and its consequences; gun control and mass shootings; and predictions for 2023.
Listen to The Explainer
The Explainer / SoundCloud
This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.
