Friday 10 January, 2020
Funeral mass of Larry Gogan takes place in Dublin

The legendary music man died Tuesday aged 85 after 58 years in radio.

By Adam Daly Friday 10 Jan 2020, 11:41 AM
Image: Fran Veale/Photocall Ireland!
Image: Fran Veale/Photocall Ireland!

HUNDREDS OF MOURNERS have gathered for the funeral mass of broadcaster Larry Gogan at the Church of St Pius X in Templeogue, Dublin.

The 85-year-old, who had worked in broadcasting for nearly 60 years, passed away on Tuesday following a short illness. 

He will be best remembered for his RTÉ 2FM programme The Golden Hour and his Just a Minute Quiz. 

Celebrating today’s mass, Father Brian D’arcy paid tribute to Larry who was “incredibly popular and incredibly humble at the same time”.

“We are sad, but glad Larry is no longer suffering. He is together again with his wife Florrie.”

The pair met when they were 15 and married at 21. They were married for 39 years and are survived by five children. Florrie passed away in 2002. 

Gogan funeral Larry pictured with his twelve grandchildren. Source: Gogan family

Larry’s grandchildren, Poppi, Seb, Ben, Zoë, Jamie and Jodie presented symbols of his life to the alter. Among them was his “battered headphones” and a copy of the Irish Daily Star representing his love of pop culture. 

Gogan’s family earlier this week extended their gratitude to Blackrock Clinic, Beacon Renal and the staff at Kiltipper Woods Care Centre for “the wonderful care that he received during his final illness”.

The family added that people, if they wished to do so, could make donations in his memory to the Irish Kidney Association.

Adam Daly
