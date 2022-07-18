Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 19°C Monday 18 July 2022
Four dead after two small planes crash midair at Las Vegas airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation.

By AFP Monday 18 Jul 2022, 8:08 AM
1 hour ago 7,743 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5819894
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las Vegas Airport. Image: John Locher via PA
Image: John Locher via PA
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las Vegas Airport.
Officials investigate the wreckage of a plane at the site of a fatal crash at the North Las Vegas Airport.
Image: John Locher via PA

FOUR PEOPLE WERE killed yesterday after two small planes collided in midair at an airport in Las Vegas, officials and local media reports said.

A single-engine Piper PA-46 plane was preparing to land at North Las Vegas Airport in the US state of Nevada around noon local time, when it collided with a single-engine Cessna 172, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement to AFP.

“The Piper crashed… in a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond,” the agency said. “Two people were aboard each aircraft.”

Four people died in the crash, local media reported, citing city officials.

An investigation is ongoing, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

